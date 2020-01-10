Caldwell Co. deputies searching for aggravated assault suspect

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, they say.

Authorities say Jamie Saucedo has warrants out for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence and a violation of a protective order.

Authorities say the warrants are based off evidence from an incident that took place on Jan. 7 on FM 2720. He fled from the scene, authorities said, and is believed to be in the Kyle/Uhland area.