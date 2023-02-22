AUSTIN (KXAN) – An Austin Police report from a Monday incident showed three bystanders stopped a robbery assault in downtown Austin.

According to the report, police responded to an assault call at approximately 5:50 p.m. near West Second Street and Nueces Street and found the suspect being held down by several witnesses.

The report said when an officer approached, one of the witnesses was heard saying something to the effect of “that’s what you get for hitting a woman.”

According to APD, the suspect was detained without any issues.

Police said the victim sustained multiple injuries during the assault, and she had a facial contusion, neck pain and shoulder pain. She was later taken to the hospital by Austin-Travis County EMS.

At the hospital, the victim told police she was walking on the sidewalk in front of the library carrying a large tote bag on her way home when the suspect yelled at her.

She said the suspect then stepped in front of her, blocking her path, and he punched her three times.

The victim told police she screamed for help, and several bystanders intervened to pull the suspect off of her before getting him on the ground. The victim said she was then able to run to a nearby hotel and report the incident.

According to the report, officers spoke with the witnesses who all said they saw the suspect repeatedly hit the victim, and two said they saw the suspect attempt to take the victim’s bag and phone during the assault.

When asked if she remembered if the suspect attempted to take her belongings, the victim said she was overwhelmed and afraid while being assaulted, she was not aware the suspect attempted to take her property. The victim told police she was focused on getting away from the suspect and screaming for help.

During the investigation, APD said it believed the suspect committed the act of robbery by assault when he attempted to forcibly take the victim’s property and pull her bag from her arm.