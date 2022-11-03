BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — A former gun store owner in Burnet was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to child pornography charges in late September.

John Max Potts, 51, was convicted on three counts of possession of child pornography.

A judge sentenced him to a total of 25 years in prison. Two of the charges had a 10-year sentence, and the final charge had a 5-year sentence. According to records, each would run consecutive to the prior sentence.

According to case summary records, Potts originally had 20 charges for possession of child pornography and five charges of possession with intent to promote child pornography from October 2019, but 22 of the charges were dismissed.

Court records showed Potts’s confinement would begin Thursday, and he has 26 days of jail credit toward the sentence.

In 2019, the Office of the Attorney General’s child exploitation unit said Potts, then 47, was found with at least 10 files of child pornography during a search of his business, Tilly’s Armory, located at 106 S. West St.

Investigators said during the search, multiple devices were taken to be examined by the Digital Forensics Unit.