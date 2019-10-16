Burnet gun store owner accused of child pornography possession

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — The owner of a gun store in Burnet has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography, according to the Office of the Attorney General’s child exploitation unit.

The OAG says that John Max Potts, 47, was found to have at least 10 files of child pornography on a digital device or devices found during a search of his business, Tilly’s Armory, located at 106 S. West St. in Burnet. According to investigators, multiple devices were taken to be examined by the Digital Forensics Unit.

Tilly’s Armory in Burnet, where John Max Potts was discovered to have possessed several child pornography files, according to the OAG (Google Maps)

Potts was transported to the Burnet County Jail and appeared before the magistrate on Oct. 4.

According to Burnet County criminal case records, Potts was due to go to trial for aggravated sexual assault of a child in 1993, but the case was dismissed.

He is charged with a third degree felony and his bond was set at $30,000 per charge, bringing his bond total to $300,00.