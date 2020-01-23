Burnet Co. building contractor charged with falsifying asbestos report by nearly $16K

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A building contractor in the Texas Hill Country has been arrested and faces charges.

Burnet police say he altered documents he submitted to the city about the amount of asbestos inside a property he wanted to sell.​

The property in question is located off of North Water Street in Burnet. It’s a run-down yellow home and apartment unit, which is still standing.

Property located at 501 N. Waters Street.

Coe Pratt hired a company to come out and determine how much asbestos is at the location, and what it would cost to properly remove and dispose of it. ​

Now, Pratt is behind bars, accused of falsifying that company’s report.​

Police say he minimized the health risk — and lowered the cost of the job by nearly $16,000.

The accurate asbestos report lists areas of high, moderate and low concern. While the false report erased that text, and replaced it with the word “none.”

According to this arrest affidavit Jenkins Enviornmental did the asbestos assessment. They estimated it would cost nearly $17,000 to do the job right. ​Investigators say Pratt changed the report to say it would only cost about $1,000.

KXAN’s Kaitlyn Karmout talked to the General Manager of Jenkins Environmental. He said in his 30 years of doing work like this, a false report has never happened. He also says, he’s been in contact with the state and Pratt never even paid him for that environmental report.​​

The larger issue is, had demolition work been done based on the falsified report, those who work and live nearby could have been put in danger of asbestos exposure.

Coe Pratt is a manager for Crawford Property Management.

Coe Pratt also manages Crawford Property Development which owns the two units next door to the yellow home. That’s according to the clinical manager inside one of them — Seton Home & Hospice Health. KXAN verified that through tax records. ​

Coe Pratt manages Crawford Property Development who owns the two units next door to the yellow home.

KXAN’s Investigative team has been looking into Pratt for several days. After receiving a tip that he left jobs incomplete and owes subcontractors a lot of money.

Burnet County records show he’s been sued four times in the last year and a half for construction related reasons.​

According to one of the lawsuits, he still owes a framing company $24,000.