Burger King worker shot, killed after dispute over long line in drive-thru

ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say a Burger King worker was fatally shot after a dispute over a delay in a food order.

Deputies said 22-year-old Desmond Armond Joshua Jr., who had only recently begun working at the restaurant, was working in the drive-thru when a woman became angry over the long line.

According to WOFL, the woman told the worker that she would call in her “man” to the restaurant, and the employee gave the customer a refund and asked her to leave. The woman later returned to the restaurant with 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez Tormes.

Tormes allegedly attacked the employee and tried to choke him. The fight was broken up, but Tormes later shot Joshua in the parking lot, according to an arrest affidavit.

Authorities say Tormes is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.