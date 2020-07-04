Broken Spoke bar in south Austin has ATM stolen, front end damaged

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The owner of Broken Spoke bar on South Lamar Boulevard spent Tuesday morning cleaning up after he says someone stole his ATM machine overnight.

James White says he woke up to a phone call just before 6 a.m. — letting him know there’d been a theft at his property.

“Well, I feel real bad about it,” says White. “It’s just that… they keep throwing stuff at me. They closed me up twice,” he explains, referring to the statewide orders for bars to close to stop the spread of COVID-19, “and now this happens. It’s tough.”

(Courtesy of Broken Spoke)

Surveillance video shows a dark-colored Ford knock down the machine. White also says a white van was involved in the crime.

The front of Broken Spoke was heavily damaged in the process.

The bar has been closed for just over a week as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s order for all bars to close to slow the spread of COVID-19.

White says he’s grateful to the volunteers who helped him clean up the mess. Austin police are still investigating the crime.