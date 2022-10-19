AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was charged with murder after his girlfriend was found dead in her bathtub in 2019 has been convicted in the case.

A Travis County jury convicted Sergio Jose Gomez-Herrada, 37, of murder on Friday.

Jury selection for Gomez-Herrada’s trial started Oct. 3, and testimony began Oct. 4.

Austin Police arrested Gomez-Herrada on Aug. 8, 2019.

He was charged with killing Francy Vanessa Martinez, 41, on Aug. 4, 2019.

Gomez-Herraded was indicted on a murder charge on Sept. 20, 2019.

Police found Martinez’ body in her home on Chaparral Trail in south Austin near East Stassney Lane and South Pleasant Valley Road. She was fully clothed in a locked bathroom and showed “trauma” on her body that police said was consistent with homicide. Martinez’s car was missing and police warned the public that Gomez-Herrada was “extremely dangerous”.

“Our office is committed to holding people who commit acts of violence accountable,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza on Tuesday. “We hope this verdict brings closure and peace to the victim’s family.”