Boyfriend charged with murder in connection to death of Cedar Park mom

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park police have arrested Samuel Roy Byrd on felony charges of murder in the death of his girlfriend, Amanda E. Gordon.

Police believe Byrd killed Gordon on Dec. 9 at a Cedar Park home and attempted to hide the body by burning the remains on a property in Dale, Texas, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Dec. 12, Gordon’s mom expressed concern over her daughter’s safety to Cedar Park authorities after she hadn’t heard from her daughter in three days, according to the affidavit.

When officers arrived at the house at 2505 Cypress Lane, Byrd wouldn’t allow police inside only speaking through a window of the home, the affidavit says. Byrd told police Gordon wasn’t at the house and that he hadn’t seen her in three days. Byrd also told police he didn’t know who had Gordon’s car.

During the welfare check, officers saw two young children inside the home with a man who identified himself as Byrd’s brother. Police say in the affidavit they believe the brother was under the influence of a stimulant putting the safety of the children at risk. The Central Texas SWAT Team forced entry to check on the children Thursday, Dec. 12.

Gordon’s mom told police the relationship between Byrd and her daughter was “extremely volatile and violent.” The two had been together for eight years and had two children together. The affidavit says Byrd told his sister that he “had a surprise waiting for Amanda in the backyard because she had been out on a date with someone.”

Last Friday, Dec. 13, Josiah Byrd told police his brother admitted to hiding Gordon’s body. The affidavit says Samuel Byrd told his brother that he and Gordon had been doing drugs. When he “came to”, Gordon was on the floor dead. Byrd told his brother he was scared and didn’t know what to do so he disposed of the body. Samuel Byrd asked his brother to come over to the house to help clean up.

The brother told police he didn’t know where his brother disposed of the body, but, on two occasions, he told police Samuel Byrd killed Gordon, according to the affidavit.

Police searched the house on Dec. 13. Inside the home, police found evidence of blood in a bedroom, a bathroom and the shed out back, according to the affidavit.

Police also located Gordon’s car at a Cedar Park home where Samuel Byrd’s brother lives on Dec. 13. The car was being driven by a 30-year-old woman, the affidavit says. The woman told police Byrd asked her to buy cleaning supplies and to hide some items in the trunk of the car. The woman took police to a location in Lago Vista where they found a handgun, a 9mm caliber gun casing, eyeglasses and a cell phone.

The affidavit says police believe the glasses and cell phone belonged to Gordon based off descriptions from Gordon’s mother.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, Byrd’s business partner told police Byrd came to his ranch property in Dale, Texas asking to use a burn pit on the property on Dec. 10, the affidavit says. Large flames could be seen from the area while Byrd was seen walking back and forth from the pit to a small pond on the property.

The affidavit says police searched the property and found human remains along with a necklace and two rings at the burn pit. Gordon’s mom was able to positively identify the pieces of jewelry belonged to her daughter, the affidavit says.

While police were searching an area near the pond, they also found a spent 9mm gun casing, the affidavit says.

Byrd is currently in custody at Williamson County Jail.