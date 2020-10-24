‘Boogaloo Bois’ member charged in Minneapolis police station shooting also attended Austin protest, officials say

AUSTIN (KXAN/NBC) — A Texas man and apparent member of the “Boogaloo Bois”, who was charged in connection with a shooting at a Minneapolis police station during the George Floyd protests, was pulled over by Austin police during a protest in June.

Ivan Harrison Hunter, 26, was arrested in San Antonio Wednesday and charged with one count of rioting, NBC News reports. Federal agents say he traveled from Texas to Minnesota to participate in the protests. They allege Hunter fired 13 rounds from an AK-47 style rifle into the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building on May 28.

The Austin Police Department played a role in the case.

An affidavit says after Hunter returned from Minneapolis, he went to a June 3 Austin protest where he was pulled over around 2 a.m. Officers reportedly saw him and two others get into a pickup truck, wearing tactical gear and carrying rifles.

When the truck drove off, the warrant said officers watched the group “commit numerous traffic violations.” During the traffic stop, officers found what appeared to be marijuana, multiple magazines and guns.

Seized magazines by Austin officers (APD Photo)

“Officers saw that Hunter had six loaded magazines for an AK-47 style assault rifle affixed to his tactical vest while the two other men had AR-15 magazines affixed to their vests,” the affidavit reads.

Officers also found an additional “AK-47 style rifle,” two “AR-15 rifles” and two pistols.

The affidavit says Hunter denied the guns were his but told APD he was the leader of the “Boogaloo Bois” in South Texas, and that he was in Minneapolis a few days earlier for the protests.

Hunter and the two other men were released after the drugs, weapons and ammunition were seized by Austin police.

Hunter’s connection with the far-right extremist group, the “Boogaloo Bois”, was found during an investigation of Steven Carrillo, a fellow “Boogaloo” member who was charged in two murders in California, NBC News reports. Records released by law enforcement say it’s part of the group’s efforts to co-opt protests and kickstart a second civil war in the United States.