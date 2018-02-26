Bond restrictions placed on ex-student accused of threatening Akins High

Editor’s Note: According to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, Ramirez-Navarro completed pre-trial diversion in July 2020 and his case was dismissed.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The teenager who was released on a $15,000 bond last week after police say he brought ammunition and loaded magazines to Akins High School now has conditions placed on his bond.

Ex-Akins High student Ariel Alex Ramirez-Navarro is charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a third-degree felony.

According to his initial affidavit paperwork signed by Municipal Court Judge Celeste Villarreal, there were no restrictions placed on the suspect when he posted bond Friday. Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said she was “appalled to learn” about the lack of restrictions.

“We did not know that until we were called,” Moore said. However, that Friday morning, KXAN reached out to Moore’s office twice regarding his bond and the lack of restrictions but we never received a response back.

She said, over the weekend, officials with the Austin Independent School District contacted the DA’s Office “expressing concern about the defendant’s whereabouts.” According to a letter sent out to Akins parents and staff, the suspect had only been given a criminal trespass warning, which bans him from the campus.

“We are not present in that municipal court,” Moore explained when KXAN asked why there weren’t any restrictions during his appearance before the magistrate’s judge. “Judges set the bonds upon filing of a complaint. We are not involved at that point. We only became involved in this case because of the concerns raised by the school officials.”

Moore said the DA’s office quickly agreed there should be restrictions on the suspect’s bond. A different judge signed off on an order Monday morning.

According to court records, Judge Patrick McNelis signed the order to put these conditions on Ramirez-Navarro’s bond:

Must get a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations

Stay at least 500 yards from Akins High School

The defendant may not possess any type of weapon at his home, on his person or otherwise

The defendant must wear a GPS monitoring device installed at the earliest time

The suspect must install the GPS device within 48 hours of Monday’s order.

Ramirez-Navarro was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 22, after a student at Akins High School told officials he got onto an AISD bus that morning and allegedly threatened the school. He allegedly also made threats once he arrived on the campus at 10701 S. First St., as well as showed students what appeared to be “an ammunition clip, a box of ammunition, and smoke grenade bombs,” in his Gucci-style backpack.

The other students asked Ramirez-Navarro what he planned to do with it, and he said, “I’m gonna shoot up and blow up the school,” according to the affidavit.

The threat forced the school into lockdown mode for several hours. Authorities were able to arrest Ramirez-Navarro less than a mile away from the school. Just before being booked into the Travis County Jail, officers found his backpack — although they have not indicated where.

The district says over the weekend it conducted a “special safety and security audit” of the campus to determine any vulnerabilities. Extra officers were at the campus Monday.