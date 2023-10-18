The above video shows KXAN Live’s morning headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The body of a missing Round Rock shooting victim has been located, 12 days after he was shot, according to the Round Rock Police Department.

RRPD said in a social media post the body of Cedar Park resident Shawn Joseph, 30, was found in rural Milam County on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Joseph had been shot in the parking lot of the Walmart on East Palm Valley Boulevard the evening of Thursday, Oct. 5, police said.

After he was shot, Joseph was transported from the scene by the suspect Royce Loggins, 31, who was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, according to Round Rock police.

RRPD said additional charges are pending for Loggins.