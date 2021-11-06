Body found in Williamson County pasture under investigation

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a pasture on Friday.

Deputies responded at around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5, after a landowner in the area of 4200 County Road 414 in Taylor, Texas, found the body.

The sex, age and race of the decedent are unknown, WCSO says more information will be released pending the results of an autopsy by the Travis County Medical Examiner. If you have any information, you’re asked to call WCSO at (512) 943-1300.