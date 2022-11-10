WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — A Central Texas father and son entered guilty pleas for their parts in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Jason Douglas Owens, 50, and his son, Grady Douglas Owens, 22, both of Blanco, Texas, pleaded guilty in Washington D.C. to assaulting, resisting, or impeding a law enforcement officer, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Grady Owens also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct in a Capitol grounds or building.

According to court documents, both illegally entered the Capitol grounds and were in the west lawn area around 2 p.m. As a group of officers walked through the crowd the Owens were in, Grady Owens struck an officer with a skateboard, according to the DOJ. A fight erupted between other crowd members and officers after that.

Around the same time, Jason Owens shoved an officer hard enough for the officer’s head to snap back. The Owens then made their way to the east side of the Capitol, joining a crowd that attempted to push their way into the East Rotunda Doors without success. Jason Owens again assaulted another officer near the doors by grabbing his baton and fighting over it, according to the DOJ.

Grady Owens also made several video recordings of his time in the Capitol and made statements such as, “We will not concede,” and “You can’t stop us.”

Jason Owens was arrested on April 16, 2021, in Austin and Grady Owens was arrested on April 1, 2021, in Winter Park, Florida.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 24, 2023.

They face a statutory maximum of eight years in prison for assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. Grady Owens also faces a statutory maximum of six months in prison on the misdemeanor charge.

The charges also carry potential financial penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.