Bexar County Sheriff’s Office fires temporary jailer after DWI arrest

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A temporary jailer of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has been terminated after her arrest early Tuesday morning in San Antonio.

According to BCSO, 24-year-old Abigail Colbert was arrested while off duty at 2:04 a.m. by the San Antonio Police Department — who say she was driving while intoxicated.

Colbert, who started working at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center last month, was terminated immediately by Sheriff Javier Salazar for “failing to perform satisfactorily during the probationary period in accordance with Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Civil Service rules.”

In a statement, Salazar said:

“I personally welcomed her on her first day here several weeks ago, and I was there to personally terminate her as her career with the Sheriff’s Office ended.” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar

BCSO Internal Affairs will conduct its own investigation as SAPD conducts theirs. Colbert will be charged with Class B misdemeanor DWI. Her bond is set at $1,000.

In Texas, a person is legally intoxicated once their blood alcohol concentration reaches 0.08%. For a first offense alone, drivers can be sentenced to up to 180 days in jail and a year-long driver’s license loss.