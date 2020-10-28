Bastrop police search for gun thief

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Bastrop Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stealing several guns from a business Monday morning.

Police said on Oct. 26, officers were sent to a burglary call in the 1100 block of College Street around 7:05 a.m. That’s near Hill Street.

Officers started an investigation and found no one was injured, but that several guns were stolen from a business, Bastrop police said.

The Criminal Investigation Division is now asking for help in gathering information and finding the suspect. Pictures shown are of a person of interest, police said.

It’s still an active investigation.

If you have information, you can call (512) 332-8608 or email dglenn@cityofbastrop.org. Information can be sent anonymously to Bluebonnet Crime Stoppers through their tip hotline at (866) 930-8477.