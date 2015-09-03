Bastrop County vows justice for Samantha Dean, unborn baby

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After being in Indonesia for more than a month, former Austin police officer VonTrey Clark is back in Texas. Federal agents extradited Clark on Wednesday through Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, the provincial capital of Bali resort island in Indonesia. After a brief stop in Honolulu, Hawaii, Clark landed at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport just before midnight on Thursday via a specially chartered plane from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Once the plane landed, several police vehicles could be seen leaving the tarmac. Clark was booked into the Bastrop County Jail before 1 a.m. Thursday on a capital murder of multiple persons charge in the deaths of Samantha Dean and her unborn child Madeline.

During a joint news conference Thursday at the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Terry Pickering says while the investigation has been frustrating at times, all the entities worked together to get the job done, “Since the early stages of this investigation, everyone has remained steadfast in our common goal: seek justice for Samantha Dean and her baby Madeline.”

“I want to thank my staff, the Austin Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, their crime lab staff, the Texas Rangers Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Kyle Police Department and all the other law enforcement agencies that have played a role in this investigation,” says Pickering.”I think everyone connected to this case is relieved to be at this point.” – Bryan Goertz, Bastrop County District Attorney

Clark, 32, went to Indonesia-where there is no extradition treaty in place-in mid-July. A few weeks later, he was taken into custody by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“The Legal attaché program is very important,” says FBI Agent Dan Snow, “especially with countries that don’t have extradition treaties. We develop those relationships so we can capture fugitives.”

Since there isn’t a extradition treaty with Indonesia, Clark wasn’t technically extradited. “When the Indonesians reviewed the Interpol red notice, they decided to expel him. We had cancelled his passport, so he had nowhere to go, so they kept him until we came and got him,” explains Snow. Bastrop County District Attorney Bryan Goertz also thanked Indonesia for doing a great job.

During the news conference, Goertz answered questions about why the warrants were sealed throughout the investigation process.

“The disclosure of the information in the probable cause affidavits in the search warrant or arrest warrants was sealed by a judge to not compromise the investigation. When you rush, mistakes are more prone to be made, so taking your time on this type of case – factually was extremely complicated – working the evidence was very important in this case,” says Goertz.

While the Samantha Dean homicide has received a lot of media coverage, Goertz says his office isn’t going to try this case in the media. “We’re not going to go back and try this case in the media, much less the strategy the state employs in the prosecution.”

Since Dean’s death, the agencies involved have been in close contact with the Dean family. Dean’s mom was at the news conference on Thursday but declined interviews.

“Samantha dean was a wonderful individual. This should not have happened,” says Goertz. “We’ve worked closely with the Dean family and met with them many times throughout this process.”

Making accusations in affidavits and press conferences is much easier than proving accusations in a courtroom. Lets see what happens when investigators finally have to face cross-examination, procedural missteps are exposed, and evidence favorable to Officer Clark is brought to light. Officer Clark did not kill Ms. Dean, and he is not legally responsible for her death. – Bristol Myers, Clark’s attorney

The day of Clark’s arrival back into the country, United States Magistrate Judge Mark Lane unsealed an unlawful flight to avoid prosecution (UFAP) arrest warrant, criminal complaint and probable cause affidavit for Clark. According to the federal documents, on July 21 a state district court in Bastrop Country issued an arrest warrant-which hasn’t been unsealed-for Clark based on a charge of capital murder. On July 22, the Bastrop County District Attorney requested the FBI’s assistance in apprehending Clark and returning him to Bastrop County.

Federal authorities asked records to be sealed because Clark “fled this jurisdiction in order to avoid prosecution.” The document goes on to say Clark “has already taken advantage of information that became available due to the unsealing of two state-court search warrant applications.”

Clark’s Connection to Samantha Dean

Court documents revealed in early July details the relationship between Samantha Dean, 29, and Clark. Clark told homicide investigators he had “a sexual relationship” with Dean that was “off-and-on ver the last six or seven years, and that he believes he is the father of Dean’s unborn child, Baby Dean.”

Dean was found shot to death on Feb. 4. No one has been charged with murder in connection to her death.

On June 4, a Texas Ranger interviewed Aaron Williams regarding Dean’s homicide. Williams told detectives Kevin Watson, 31, told him Clark was looking “to pay someone $5,000 to kill Dean and her baby due to Dean wanting Clark to pay child support for the baby,” according to the warrant dated Aug. 12. Williams went onto say Watson told him he and Freddie Smith killed Dean for Clark and that Clark had driven Dean to the location in Bastrop County and the “murder had been set up to look like a drug deal,” continued in the warrant.

As of Sept. 3, Watson is also charged with capital murder. He is currently in the Harris County Jail. Watson’s girlfriend, Kyla Fisk, is also in the Harris County Jail charged with felony tampering charge.

Continuing Coverage: Samantha Dean Homicide

Clark Fired from Austin Police Department

In July, Austin Chief of Police Art Acevedo announced Clark was indefinitely suspended from the force after he says Clark failed to show up for an in-person meeting.

According to the memo, Clark flew to Indonesia-a country with which the U.S. does not have an extradition treaty-on July 17, without approval from his supervisors. The Department is now considering Clark absent without leave (AWOL) since they can’t get in contact with him.

“I am only imposing disciplinary action for administrative policy violations that do not involved possible criminal conduct by Officer Clark in order to maintain the integrity of and not jeopardize the criminal investigation,” continued Acevedo in the disciplinary memo.