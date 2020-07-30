Bastrop County deputies arrest 23-year-old man in friend’s murder

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) – Bastrop County deputies arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his friend two months ago on Thursday.

In late May, Ambrosio Gonzales was found shot dead in a car in the parking lot of a Del Valle grocery store.

During the investigation, authorities said 23-year-old Michael Heath was at the scene, after video showed they arrived at the store together. Gonzales’ family said they were friends since elementary school.

Now, deputies have arrested Heath and accused him of murder.

The sheriff’s office said it found Heath in the Austin area, and a warrant was obtained for Gonzales’ murder with a $1 million bond.

He was arrested with the help of the Austin Police Department and was taken to Bastrop County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Heath is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and a probation violation for narcotics possession, according to deputies.