Bartender arrested by TABC, accused of serving intoxication manslaughter suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission arrested a bartender Wednesday in connection with serving a man who was later accused of intoxication manslaughter.

Rafael Medina, 31, faces a charge of selling alcoholic beverages to an intoxicated person after TABC believe he served a person showing signs of intoxication Feb. 15 at Polvo’s Mexican Restaurant.

The person, later identified as Paul Joseph Garcia, allegedly hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Slaughter Lane and Manchaca Road. The pedestrian died at the scene, and Garcia was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Rafael Medina. (Travis County Jail)

TABC says its agents have been investigating the incident since it happened, and collected evidence at multiple businesses prior to making the arrest.

Selling alcohol beverages to an intoxicated person is a misdemeanor, and carries a fine up to $500 and a up to a year in jail. The business can also be fined or have their liquor license suspended.

TABC says Medina bonded out of Travis County Jail.