BANK ROBBERY: Police responding to southeast Austin Wells Fargo

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department is responding to the scene of a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 1825 S. Pleasant Valley Road in southeast Austin.

According to APD, the call came in around 3:44 p.m.

This is the latest of several bank robberies in the Austin area. Robberies include a Wells Fargo in south Austin on Oct. 4; a Compass Bank in downtown Austin on Oct. 9; and another on Oct. 9 at a Comerica bank in central Austin.

There is no information yet to suspect that Tuesday’s robbery is connected to any of the others.

