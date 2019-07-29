Baby dies after pregnant mother was shot in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A baby died about a week after his pregnant mother was shot at a south Austin apartment, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police say the pregnant woman was shot at 9:58 p.m. July 20 at the Arts Apartment complex at 714 Turtle Creek Blvd. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and delivered her baby. The girl was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center.

On Sunday, July 28, that baby girl died. Her name was Emery Guardiola.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine what caused her death. Police are investigating it as a homicide.

Police did not say if they had identified a suspect.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.