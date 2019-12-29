Autopsy report reveals woman stabbed to death in Pflugerville was in first trimester of pregnancy

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A pregnant woman stabbed to death at her home in Pflugerville has been identified by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

She was 32-year-old Jennifer Chioma Ebichi. An autopsy conducted on Dec. 28 confirmed that she was in the first trimester of pregnancy.

Deputies received a 911 call reporting a woman had been stabbed at a home in the 16000 block of Vescovo Lane at 4:57 p.m. on Dec. 27. The area is east of Lake Pflugerville.

When they arrived, they found Ebichi lying on the kitchen floor with obvious injuries to her abdomen and face that were consistent with an assault with a sharp object, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police found her brother, 25-year-old Michael Egwuagu, naked near the residence with blood on him and an eight to 10-inch bloody kitchen knife near him.

Court documents say Ebichi had called a family member about Egwuagu having a crisis before the incident happened. That family member talked to him to try to calm him down. Ebichi later texted the family member asking him to come to the residence because Egwuagu needed him.

When the family member arrived, he saw a church member he knew on the front lawn with one of Ebichi’s children and saw Ebichi lying in the kitchen, dead, according to court documents.

When Ebichi’s children were safe, the family member saw Egwuagu in the street, knelt down as if he was praying with blood on his clothes.

He then saw Egwuagu remove his clothing and put it in the trash can that was at the curb across the street from where the incident happened.

Doorbell camera video confirmed what witnesses told police, and Egwuagu is reportedly heard on the video saying, “I killed Jennifer.”

Egwuagu has been charged with murder and is being held in custody in the Travis County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

(Photo: Travis County Sheriff’s Office)

He played football at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) between 2013 and 2016, the school confirmed.

What neighbors told KXAN

“We saw the guy. His hands and feet were covered in blood,” said a next door neighbor. “The only reason I knew about this was because of my son. He called and said there’s a guy running around naked outside.”

Neighbors say though they didn’t know Egwuagu directly.

“We saw them in passing. We would say hello and goodbye,” said a nearby neighbor. “They were always pleasant and nice folks.”

Deputies aren’t saying why they believe Egwuagu stabbed and killed his sister.