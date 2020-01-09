Authorities in Fayette County make several narcotics arrests Tuesday

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit had a busy day Tuesday, Sheriff Keith Korenek says.

The unit seized an array of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and other evidence in the process of three separate stops.

The first was a traffic stop, and the release said an open container in the back seat near one of the passengers gave authorities probable cause to search. During the search, one of the passengers, Daniel Rojas, admitted to having marijuana in his pants. He was arrested for possession of marijuana, the release said.

The narcotics unit received information on drug activity in an apartment complex on Highway 159, the release said. When authorities responded, they interviewed people inside the apartment and seized a “usable amount” of marijuana and a variety of drug paraphernalia. The investigation is still ongoing, the release said.

Another traffic stop happened outside what the release called a “residence of interest.” The female driver admitted to a deputy she had a pistol in the vehicle, and the passenger was a known felon, the release said.

When authorities investigated the vehicle, they found crystal methamphetamine, black tar heroin, unidentified pills, two syringes loaded with liquid methamphetamine, a bottle of urine and the pistol the driver referenced, the release said.

Authorities also found extra ammunition for the gun in the car.