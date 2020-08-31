Authorities arrest 21 following alleged drug conspiracy, trafficking investigations

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — The Drug Enforcement Agency says 21 people have been arrested in connection with cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking operations based in Austin over the past two weeks.

The DEA, along with U.S. Attorney John F. Bash, say two federal grand jury indictments in Austin charge the defendants with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Each of the cocaine distribution conspiracies allegedly involved more than 500 grams of the drug, and the alleged meth conspiracies involved 50 grams of the drug, authorities say.

“The arrests made over the last couple of weeks in Austin and the surrounding area conclude a comprehensive investigation targeting the criminal activities of a violent local street gang and their Mexican Cartel sources of supply,” said Steve S. Whipple, the DEA Special Agent In Charge.

“The DEA, along with our state and local law enforcement partners, will continue to pursue any individual or organization that threaten the well-being and stability of our communities. Nothing is more critical than the safety and security of our citizens,” Whipple said

The people arrested in connection with the alleged conspiracies are:

Juan Miguel Campuzano-Rebollar, 25, Austin

Santana Olmedo-Carbajal, 39, Cedar Creek

Jose Miguel Campuzano-Gonzalez, 52, Austin

Saudiel Granados-Cruz, 26, Austin

Narciso Osorio-Aquino, 22, Austin

Martha Yanez, 44, Elgin

Blanca Arce-Mora, 21, Austin

Jose Ramiro Castellan-Ortiz, 50, Austin

Jose Cruz-Licona, 26, Austin

Blanca Arteaga, 22, Austin

Antonio Benitez-Ugarte, 33, Austin

Iris Garcia, 28, Austin

Jose Rivera-Benitez, 33, Austin

Edward Keane, 55, Perryopolis, Penn.

William Stump, 48, Port Lavaca, Texas

Elvis Jackson, 59, Taylor

Angela Eans, 59, Bastrop

Hulan McCoy, 46, Bastrop

Christopher Henderson, 37, Bastrop

Brandon Carter, 35, Bastrop

Joshua Haywood, 34, Austin

During this investigation, authorities seized approximately 50 kilograms (more than 110 pounds) of methamphetamine, four kilograms of heroin, over two kilograms of cocaine, approximately 50 pounds of marijuana, multiple firearms and more than $473,000 in assets, including over $423,000 in cash, authorities said.

If convicted, the defendants could face anywhere from 5-40 years in federal prison, authorities said.

Authorities say Jackson, Eans, McCoy, Henderson, Carter and Haywood were arrested the morning of August 27 on the charges. McCoy, Carter and Haywood remain in custody pending hearings scheduled for sometime this week in U.S. Magistrate Court.

This case resulted from an investigation conducted by the DEA, FBI, Austin Police Department, Cedar Park Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Hays County Sheriff’s Office, IRS-CI and the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE-ERO) assisted with the arrests. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gabriel Cohen and Kathryn Cherry are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.