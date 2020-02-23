Austin woman who shot at ‘estranged’ husband sentenced to 4 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin woman who shot at her estranged husband while he worked on her car was sentenced to four years in prison.

A Travis County jury found Julie Mikele Ward, 50, guilty of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon on Feb. 14 in the 331st District Court.

Police said on May 14, 2019, Ward insisted on going over to her husband’s house in north Austin. She had a loaded gun in a backpack she took with her.

The couple had been separated for over a year but she asked him for help with her car. While he was pouring coolant into the car, she pulled out the gun and fired one shot at him.

He then ran inside screaming that Ward was trying to kill him.

Ward fled the scene and threw the gun onto Mopac Expressway. She was arrested that night.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour to convict Ward.