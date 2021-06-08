Austin woman warning others, says man assaulted 3 women at Burnet Road store

An Austin woman says she and others were sexually assaulted by the same man in stores on Burnet Road. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

KXAN’s Jacqulyn Powell is working to get more details about the assault and the investigation. She will have the latest on the case on KXAN News at 5 p.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin woman is sharing her story to warn others after she says she and two other women were sexually assaulted Sunday afternoon at a store on Burnet Road.

The woman, who we’ll call Jane to protect her identify, says a man followed her through the Dollar Tree store on Burnet Road near North Loop Boulevard before assaulting her.

“I had a bag in my hand, and I took a half step back and bumped into somebody,” Jane said. “And I thought, ‘Whoops, I’m sorry,’ and when I looked back, the person’s not back behind me. The person is bent over and he’s got his face within inches of my butt. And so when I bumped into him, his face made contact with me.”

After what happened to her, Jane says two other women in the front of the store told her the same man also assaulted them. One of them was wearing a dress and told Jane the man had reached underneath it and grabbed her.

Jane told KXAN she filed a police report and is encouraging the other two women to come forward and work with police. She worries that the suspect could attack others in the area.

She described the suspect as follows:

Black man with a slender build

Approximately 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall

Oddly shaped head, much rounder and wider at the top and small at the bottom

Very short hair, brown eyes and dark eyebrows

Wore a blue surgical mask

Dusty blue shirt with cutoff sleeves and gray shorts

Austin Police tell KXAN they are investigating.