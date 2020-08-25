Austin man accused of killing 2, including woman on I-35, and stealing 18-wheeler

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A man is accused of killing a 33-year-old Austin woman and the driver of an 18-wheeler whose truck he then stole, according to a press release from the New Braunfels Police Department.

Sacramento Martinez, a 32-year-old from Austin, was arrested Tuesday morning, and on Wednesday was charged with Capital Murder.

Police say they responded to a report of a single-car accident in the 3900 block of Interstate 35 North near a Walmart Distribution Center early Tuesday morning around 2:50 a.m. When they arrived, investigators found a woman, who appeared to be shot, dead inside a black Ford Expedition parked on the shoulder of I-35. NBPD identified that woman as Marisol Martinez on Wednesday.

“The investigation so far has revealed that the suspect and the victim had previously been in a relationship, and that the victim had a protective order issued against the suspect stemming from a family violence/strangulation incident from March of 2019,” NBPD wrote.

As officers were responding to the shooting incident, additional officers were called to the TA Truck Stop in the 4800 block of I-35 North for a report of shots fired. Witnesses told police they heard “a number of gunshots” just before an 18-wheeler left the truck stop at a high speed. NBPD says police believe Sacramento shot the driver of the 18-wheeler and stole it.

Around 45 minutes later, the 18-wheeler was reportedly driving erratically on I-35 and crashed in the downtown San Antonio area, police say. Police say Sacramento ran away, and they found the truck driver dead inside the cab. His name is Daniel Sieger, 45, of Mission, Texas.

New Braunfels police and Comal County Sheriff’s Office detectives are working with San Antonio police and other surrounding agencies on this ongoing investigation.