Austin woman accused of selling fake license plate to undercover detective

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin woman was arrested Monday after allegedly selling a temporary tag to an undercover Travis County Constable Detective.

According to the arrest warrant, Amaris Zoe Dominguez-Benitez, 28, sold Det. Saul Medrano a fake Texas Buyer Tag for $100.

Medrano says he initially found a Facebook group page advertising tags. He says he then texted a number on the group page before eventually meeting with Dominguez-Benitez at Zoe’s Insurance on West St. John’s Avenue in Austin.

Police say she printed Medrano a temporary tag — for a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee — with a receipt on Zoe Insurance letterhead.

Selling a temporary tag is a felony charge, KXAN has reported previously on these fake paper license plates.

Once arrested, Dominguez-Benitez’s bond is expected to be $10,000.