Austin teen arrested in connection with shooting death after dispute over stolen car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 38-year-old at a southeast Austin apartment complex.

Matthew Gonzalez, 18, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for the murder of James Anthony Walker on July 31.

On July 13, officers responded to the scene at 2400 Wickersham Lane and found Walker with obvious trauma to his body at an apartment complex. Walker was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police believe the issue stemmed from a dispute over Walker’s car — which was stolen three days earlier.

Gonzalez is currently being held at the Travis County Correctional Complex on a $1 million bond.