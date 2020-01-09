Austin police working with FBI to investigate Saturday’s southwest Austin robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department’s Robbery Unit is working with the FBI Central Texas Violent Crimes Task Force to investigate a bank robbery that happened in southwest Austin Saturday.

According to police, the suspect entered the Chase Bank located at 5700 West Slaughter Lane around 1:47 p.m. The suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm and demanded money. He then fled the scene on a bicycle.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a man standing around 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build. He was seen wearing a full-face motor cross helmet, goggles, dark sweatshirt, black/gray gloves and dark pants.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512)-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512)-472-TIPS.