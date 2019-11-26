Austin police working to improve system for sex offender check-ins

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sex offenders in the state of Texas must follow strict guidelines after conviction.

One of their requirements is to regularly check-in with police.

Depending on the severity of the crime, it can be quarterly or yearly. For those who are experiencing homelessness, it’s every 30 days.

Sergeant Craig Smith, with Austin Police Department’s Sex Offender and Apprehension Unit, said monitoring this population of people is a large task. His six-person unit is responsible for checking the compliance rates of 1,789 offenders in Austin, 95 which claim they are homeless.

He said each detective in his unit is responsible for 250 offenders and each officer is responsible for 300.

“We stay on top of it as best as we can. Would we like more officers? Of course. But we figured out a system that works for us and we do the best job we can,” Smith said.

Smith said there are four sex offenders with active warrants out for failing to check in — meaning the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is currently searching for them.

“If it’s a transient and he says I’m living at the park, he may not be there when I get there,” Smith said.

Smith said APD looks to other cities to get better.

San Antonio police told KXAN they have over 1,200 more sex offenders than in Austin. Officers will regularly go out and track them down.

And in Fort Smith, Smith said there is a team of officers who devote 40 hours per week knocking on doors.

APD’s unit just finished a five-week door-knocking program modeled after Fort Worth’s unit, which Smith hopes to implement soon.

“It keeps them honest where they know that, ‘Hey, I can’t not show up because they are going to come knock on my door and ask if I’m living there,’” Smith said. “We’re seeing where the shortcomings are and trying to fill in the gaps there.”