Austin police: Traffic stop leads to major drug bust

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What started out as a traffic stop for expired registration resulted in a major drug bust for Austin Police.

Officers initiated a traffic stop at a house on the 5600 block of Samuel Huston Ave. around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. According to court documents, the driver of a 2008 black Mazda signaled to pull into the driveway of a house as the officer turned on his lights to pull the driver over.

The Austin police officer had personally responded to the house in the past for urgent calls from an elderly woman about suspicious activity.

There was a man waiting in the driveway, but as soon as the officer turned on the emergency lights, the man went to the backyard of the residence and was never seen again.

The two passengers inside the vehicle were identified as Sean Easley, 24, and Lacey Caraway, 36. Easley allegedly told the officer he bought the vehicle from a friend on South Congress Avenue and knew the registration was expired.

The two were separated because Easley was armed with a knife and Caraway had a warrant out for her arrest. After interviewing both of them, the officer saw marijuana on the carpet of the vehicle.

When the police officer searched the car, the following was found:

Marijuana: 3.98 ounces

Crystal meth: 12.8 grams (128 uses)

Ecstacy pills: 4 grams (24 uses)

Ecstacy powder: 0.3 grams

Pharmacy-grade Codeine: 250.5 grams

More than 10 narcotic containers

More than 500 plastic baggies for narcotics

MDPV: 4.5 grams

Narcotics sales ledger (With names and money owed to Easley)

Narcotic weight scale

Police think the man that was waiting in the driveway when the driver was pulled over was waiting for a narcotics delivery.

Easley was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Caraway was originally arrested for her warrant but at the jail was found to have 3.6 grams of meth hidden in her clothing and her anus. She is charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance.