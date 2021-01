AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police and SWAT are responding to a possible barricaded person in central Austin Tuesday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department said the call came in at about 4:29 p.m. for the area near West 35th Street and Jackson Avenue. That’s near MoPac.

Police said the person might be armed. A perimeter has been set up.

APD is expected to give a briefing shortly.

MEDIA – Officers as well as SWAT are working a call in the 1900 block of W 35th Street. CPL Majefski with PIO will be on scene shortly and will update the media with a time and location for an interview. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) January 26, 2021

KXAN has crews headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.