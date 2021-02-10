2 men arrested in connection to separate 2020 road rage homicides; 1 of them may be tied to over 11 incidents

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department has released the identities of two men suspected in connection with two separate fatal road rage shootings that happened late last year.

The first incident happened Nov. 25 in the 4400 block of East Riverside Drive, when 20-year-old Omar Munguia was shot in his vehicle while driving to the store. The second incident happened Dec. 26, when 21-year-old Miranda Gloria Lopez was shot at the corner of East St. Elmo and South Pleasant Valley Road. She died three days later.

According to APD, Manuel Huerta, 21, and Jonathan Zavala, 33, have now been arrested — Huerta in connection with the East Riverside Drive shootings and Zavala for the St. Elmo/Pleasant Valley Road incident.

Detective Nathan Sexton, who worked the Munguia death, said on Wednesday that “by no means were the victims doing anything to attract attention to themselves or cause themselves to be victimized.”

There had previously been fewer details on the fatal shooting of Lopez, however, APD Det. Filemon Camora explained that she’d been on her way home after eating dinner with her sister. At the site of the shooting, Lopez and her sister’s vehicle encountered a grey sedan who pursued them.

“The suspects in the these cases were just angry,” Sexton said. “They didn’t know the victims at all and it’s hard for us to wrap our heads around shooting someone you don’t know at all — but they did repeatedly.”

Detectives have identified vehicles of interest in both cases based on surveillance footage. An anonymous tip led officials to identifying both Zavala and Huerta. Huerta had already been arrested for a different offense, APD says. Meanwhile, Zavala was located by APD on Jan. 7, where they said he was inside a stolen vehicle and still in possession of the murder weapon. That murder weapon was stolen from a Georgetown resident, APD reports.

Camora explained that Zavala expressed having anger issues and that he may have been involved in about 11 in APD’s jurisdiction, in addition to several others in Hays County and New Braunfels.

“I think this is just the tip of the iceberg,” Camora said. “There are more charges to come and there may be additional suspects currently still at large.”

Although the victims did not do anything to provoke the shootings, APD is urging drivers to never engage with someone who is attempting to pursue them. Instead, Sexton recommends driving as soon as you can to a public place.

If you have any further information about either of these murders, you’re asked to call APD.