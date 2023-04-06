AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Austin Police asked for help solving a cold case murder that happened in 2019. APD said investigators have followed up on all available information during the ongoing investigation.

According to police, on April 9, 2019, at approximately 10:44 p.m., APD officers responded to a shooting at Givens Park in east Austin.

APD said when officers arrived, 47-year-old Andre Lanier Davis Jr. was found face down in the parking lot. Police said Davis had been shot, and he died on the scene.

Witnesses told police that Davis was playing dominoes at the park that night when one or more individuals robbed him and shot him after complying with their demands. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide.

A person was previously arrested for Davis’ death, but the charges were later dismissed “pending further investigation.”

APD asked for anyone with information about this incident to contact the APD Cold Case Unit at (512) 974-5250. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.