AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police’s family violence unit is looking for a wanted fugitive accused of repeatedly violating a protective order and violating a bond condition. APD is asking the public for help in finding him.

Police said Simon Lopez, Jr., 28, is frequently in the 4800 block of Eastdale Drive in east Austin. It is believed a relative lives in this area. Lopez is described as a 5’7″ Hispanic male weighing about 215 pounds with black or brown hair.

APD said there is “an outstanding arrest warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection.”

At a Wednesday press conference, an APD spokesperson said Lopez has several arrests for family violence offenses. If he is seen, APD asks people to get to a safe location and call 911 immediately.

“It’s imperative that we locate him,” public information officer Destiny Silva said.

Police also said Lopez is known to work with work crews around Austin and in the Trail of Lights area, but he is not employed or associated with the city or event.

“The department recognizes the serious and sensitive nature of family violence offenses,” Silva said. “Too many members of our community are impacted by these types of crimes.”

A $1,000 reward may be available for information leading to an arrest, APD said. People with information should call 512-974-8477. Information can also be sent anonymously on austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.