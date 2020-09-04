Austin police searching for two suspects who robbed pharmacy for opioids at gunpoint

The Austin Police Department is looking for two suspects accused of robbing a central Austin pharmacy at gunpoint earlier this week (APD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for two suspects accused of robbing a central Austin pharmacy at gunpoint earlier this week.

According to police, it happened Wednesday around 2:13 p.m. at a pharmacy in the 3000 block of Guadalupe Street.

The two suspects entered the pharmacy and held employees at gunpoint while demanding opioids, APD said. They then forced the workers to lie on the ground before fleeing the scene.

Here are their descriptions from Austin police:

Suspect One is a 20 to 25-year-old white man with a slim build around 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a stripe running down each arm and across the front, black track-style pants with a Nike logo on the lower left leg and white sneakers.

is a 20 to 25-year-old white man with a slim build around 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a stripe running down each arm and across the front, black track-style pants with a Nike logo on the lower left leg and white sneakers. Suspect Two is a 20 to 25-year-old white man around 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, light-colored track pants with elastic around the ankles and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.