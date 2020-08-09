Austin police searching for suspects accused in two separate gas station robberies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for multiple suspects accused in two separate gas station robberies.

One happened in east Austin on May 28 at the Exxon gas station located at 3926 Ed Bluestein Boulevard. The area is near East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and east of Springdale Road.

Two suspects allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint and ran away. Both were captured on camera.

Both are suspects in an east Austin gas station robbery, according to APD. (Photos: Austin Police Department)

The other robbery happened June 21 at a Valero gas station at 4602 East Stassney Lane in southeast Austin. Around 1 a.m., cameras captured a suspect demanding money from a store employee while holding a baseball bat. He is accused of running away with the money.

Suspect accused in southeast Austin Valero gas station robbery, according to police. (Photo: Austin Police Department)

Anyone with information about either robbery can call the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.