AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it was searching for a man in connection with two bank robberies that occurred in late August.

APD said the first robbery occurred at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at a bank in the 1800 block of South Pleasant Valley Road.

The suspect showed the teller a note demanding money, and he then left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to APD.

Image of the suspect from the second robbery (APD photos)

Image of the suspect from the first robbery (APD photos)

Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man with a medium build, a large tattoo across the throat and a tattoo on his right wrist.

The suspect was seen wearing a white sun hat, a surgical mask, dark gray sweatpants, a gray long-sleeve t-shirt, white Nike Air Jordan sneakers and a gray neck gaiter. The t-shirt had the print “Popeye” and “1929” on the chest, and “Heavyweight Champion of the World” on the back, according to APD.

The second robbery occurred at 1:50 p.m. Aug. 29 at a bank in the 2300 block of South Congress Avenue, APD officials said.

APD said officers responded to a bank approximately 2.5 miles away from the first robbery where the suspect again presented a note to the teller demanding money.

Police said surveillance video from the bank helped detectives match the build of the suspect in the previous robbery. The suspect was also wearing some of the same clothing, according to APD.

In the second robbery, APD said the suspect was seen wearing a white sun hat, a surgical mask, dark blue cargo pants, a gray long-sleeve t-shirt, white sneakers, a neon green neck gaiter and red-framed sunglasses around the neck.

Anyone with any information was asked to contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.