Austin police searching for hate crime suspect after he failed to appear in court

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for an alleged hate crime suspect who failed to appear in court.

Austin police said on Jan. 19, 2019 around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of two men hurt near West 3rd Street and Congress Avenue. They were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said a witness reported a verbal fight turned physical between the two men and a group of four other men.

Based on the investigation, the group of four was arrested, including 23-year-old Frank Macias, police said.

Officers are now asking for help in finding Macias, after he failed to appear in court. APD said he has two outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in conjunction with this incident.

APD said Macias recently made “threatening comments” on social media toward law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office and is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information about where he could be can contact Capital Area Crime Stoppers. People can submit a tip online, use the Crime Stoppers App or call 512-472-TIPS.

Information leading to Macias’ arrest could be rewarded with up to $1,000 cash, officers said.

Case history

The assault is being investigated as a hate crime against a gay couple.

In February 2019, KXAN reported Macias, who is from Georgetown, allegedly confessed to police that he and three others attacked Tristan Perry and Spencer Deerhing that morning as they left a bar.

The people Macias named included his 20-year-old brother, Miguel, 21-year-old Quinn O’Connor and Kolby Monnel. All were arrested.

It was previously reported that Deerhing and Perry told police a man in a group passed them and repeatedly shouted homophobic slurs at them.