Austin police search for suspects who robbed Macy’s in November

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in a robbery at Macy’s in the Domain last year.

Austin police said that the robbery happened just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 26 at the Macy’s located off of Esperanza Crossing in the Domain.

Austin police said that three suspects entered the store and picked several clothing items and attempted to exit the store without paying. APD said a suspect assaulted a loss prevention employee who tried to stop him.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.