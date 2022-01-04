Austin police search for suspects involved in December ATM thefts

Suspects accused of attempted ATM thefts that took place the morning of Dec. 30, 2021 (APD Photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the thieves in a string of ATM thefts in the city.

The Austin Police Department said at least two attempted thefts took place the morning of Dec. 30, 2021.

Just before 6 p.m., suspects tried to rob an ATM at a north Austin bank located off Center Ridge Drive. Then, about three hours later just after 9 a.m., the same suspects went into a gas station off E. St. Elmo Road and threatened the clerk while trying to pry open the ATM inside the store, according to APD.

Police said investigators believe multiple people were involved in these thefts, and they might be connected to the Houston area. Below are their descriptions, provided by APD:

Suspect 1 : Black man, 18 to 25 years old, about 5’9”-6’0” , 175 pounds, last seen wearing a white and black Nike hoodie, grey sweatpants, black shoes, black gloves

: Black man, 18 to 25 years old, about 5’9”-6’0” 175 pounds, last seen wearing a white and black Nike hoodie, grey sweatpants, black shoes, black gloves Suspect 2: Black man, about 5’9”-6’0”, 155 pounds, last seen wearing a black “Alabama State University Sports & Medicine” hoodie, black sweatpants, black shoes

Anyone with details about these thefts is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.