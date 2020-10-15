Austin police search for suspects in string of 7-Eleven robberies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for four suspects accused in three robberies at 7-Eleven stores this month.

Here’s a breakdown of each robbery and suspect descriptions:

Oct. 5, 2:51 a.m. – The first robbery happened at the 7-Eleven at 3801 West Parmer Lane. The men went into the store and forced the clerk to get on the ground. One of them stood with his foot on the clerk’s back, APD said. The others worked to pry open an ATM in the store.

Oct. 13, 4:14 a.m. – The second robbery happened at the 7-Eleven located at 11800 Metric Boulevard. One man appears to hold the clerk at the counter while the others head toward the ATM, APD said. They were seen fleeing on foot.

Oct. 13, 5:38 a.m. – The third robbery happened the same morning as the second, APD said; this time at the 7-Eleven located at 8010 Brodie Lane. One suspect contacted the clerk outside the store before entering with the others to tamper with the ATM, according to APD. They also were seen running away on foot from this robbery.

Descriptions

Here are suspect descriptions provided by Austin police:

Suspect #1

Black male with short dreads and a thin mustache

Estimated to be in his late 20s

Approximately 6’ tall

200 lbs.

Last seen wearing a dark blue Nike shirt that says “Offensive Minded,” dark blue sweatpants and red and white slide sandals

Suspect #2

Black male with light skin

Estimated to be in his early 20s

Approximately 5’6”

150-165 lbs.

Last seen wearing black Nike hoodie with “swoosh” emblem, black sweatpants, red and blue boxers and red and white sneakers

Suspects in October 7-Eleven robberies (APD Photo)

Suspect #3

Black male

Approximately 5’10”

180-190 lbs.

Carrying red crowbar

Last seen wearing a black hoodie with the word “exotic” in yellow script, black sweatpants, red gloves and black and white sneakers

Suspect #4

Black male

Estimated to be in his mid to late 30s

Approximately 5’6” to 5’8”

Heavy build | 240-250 lbs.

Carrying yellow tool

Last seen wearing white shirt with long sleeves, grey sweatpants, black and white sneakers, blue neck gaiter and blue camouflage head covering

Suspects in October 7-Eleven robberies (APD Photo)

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.