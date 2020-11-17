Austin police search for suspects after drive-by shooting at ‘informal car show’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that happened a little over a week ago in east Austin.

Police said the shooting happened on Nov. 8 between 6:15 and 7:15 p.m. in a parking lot at 2410 East Riverside Drive. That night, multiple vehicles met up for an “informal car show.”

The suspects’ vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots, hitting one person in the arm, police said. The car drove away afterward, and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects’ car is described as a tan or brown 1992-99 Buick LeSabre with three people inside.

Suspects’ car accused in drive-by shooting on Nov. 8 in East Riverside Drive parking lot (APD Photo)

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

In September, more than 20 people were arrested in an APD operation to crack down on illegal activity at a north Austin car meet.