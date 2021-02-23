Austin police search for suspect who pulled woman to the ground, tried to steal her purse

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for the suspect accused of trying to rob a woman in her 60s and wrestling her to the ground earlier this month.

APD said the robbery happened on Feb. 7 at 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of North Interstate Highway 35, or Capital Plaza.

The woman in her 60s was sitting on a bench, when she was approached by the suspect, APD said. He tried to grab her purse. When she resisted, the suspect pulled her off the bench, and she fell to the ground.

APD said the suspect continued to wrestle her belongings away. Two workers at a nearby store saw the struggle and ran to help the woman. She was taken to the hospital so her injuries could be evaluated.

APD said the suspect fled in a silver Ford sedan. He is described as a Hispanic man who is about 5 feet tall with a thin build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored zip-up hoodie, a dark shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Suspect who tried to rob woman in her 60s on Feb. 7 (APD Photo)

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. Information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.