Austin police search for suspect in string of robberies at Walgreens

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for a man who officers say has robbed multiple Walgreens in April.

They say the man involved in the “robbery series” is in his early- to mid-20s, has a thin build, light brown hair and eyes and light brown stubble or facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white medical mask, gray hoodie, off-white or gray pants and black and white tennis shoes.

Police say the suspect is involved in robberies at three Walgreens:

7:14 p.m. April 1 at 3407 W. Wells Branch Parkway

6:53 p.m. April 8 at 5345 N. I-35

9:30 p.m. April 28 at 12550 Metric Blvd.

Police say each time, the suspect “enters the store, possibly with a weapon in his pocket, and demands money from the cashier.” He then runs away. Police say no one has been hurt during these robberies.

Anyone with information can call the APD robbery tip line at 512-974-5092 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 512-974-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers App.