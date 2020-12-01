Austin police search for suspect accused of wielding knife in two incidents

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of threatening a woman with a knife and possibly stabbing a man earlier this month.

Police say there were two incidents that may be related.

The first happened Nov. 7 at around 1:15 p.m. at the Circle K Convenience Store on East Rundberg Lane in north Austin. The male suspect went up to a woman behind the store and made stabbing motions in the air with a knife, APD says.

He reportedly moved toward her until he was touching her neck with the blade. The suspect then fled after the woman and her friend threatened to call APD. They weren’t hurt in the encounter, police say.

The second incident took place the next day, Nov. 8, at around 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Goodwill on West Anderson Lane, also in north Austin. APD says officers responded to a nearby fast-food restaurant where a man with multiple stab wounds asked for help.

Police say the man was uncooperative, but witnesses gave officers information that linked the Nov. 7 suspect to the incident.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital by Austin-Travis County EMS and underwent surgery, APD says. He has now been released.

Police have provided photos of the suspect, who was described as being armed with a large knife or machete. He is known to hang around areas near East Rundberg Lane and Interstate 35 and Cameron Road and Interstate 35.

His description provided by APD:

White man, between 30 and 40 years of age

Muscular build, around six feet tall

Tattoos on forearm and on right calf

Last seen wearing a black bandana over face, white shirt and blue jeans and carrying a black and grey backpack

Suspect accused of wielding knife in two separate incidents in November (APD Photo)

Detectives ask anyone with information or video to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or use the Crime Stoppers app to remain anonymous.