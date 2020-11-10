Austin police search for suspect accused of putting gun to man’s head

Crime

Aggravated assault suspect for Sept. 17 Shell gas station incident (APD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect accused of threatening a man and putting a gun to his head at a Research Boulevard gas station in September.

APD said it happened Sept. 17 around 11:39 p.m. at the Shell gas station located in the 13200 block of Research Boulevard. That’s in northwest Austin.

The male suspect went up to the victim after seeing him in a verbal fight with an acquaintance, police said. The suspect then pulled out a black semi-automatic pistol and put it to the victim’s head while making threats.

APD said the suspect left the scene with his acquaintance in a blue 2007-08 model Chrysler Sebring. Police describe the suspect as a white male between 25 to 30 years of age, around 6 feet tall with a buzzed haircut and a thin build.

Anyone with information can call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-5245 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.

