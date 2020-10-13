Austin police search for suspect accused of firing shots into air during car club meet

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect from a gun incident that took place in September, according to a Tuesday press release.

The incident occurred Sept. 12 around 11:15 p.m., when a fight broke out during a car club meet at a parking lot near I-35, according to the APD press release.

The suspect then fired a gun into the air, a third-degree felony when in a crowded space, and caused people in the crowd to flee. Police swarmed the scene as part of a multi-agency operation to cut down on illegal activity relating to the club, including car theft and the presence of illegal drugs, APD said.

The press release included photos of the suspect, whom police described as a Black or Hispanic man with a stocky build wearing a red sweatshirt and grey Nike shorts during the incident.

Austin police, in partnership with agencies like the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, said last month the main concern was for children who attended these events and were near dangerous car stunts.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Capital Area Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.