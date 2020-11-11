Austin police search for suspect accused of attacking, sexually assaulting woman near alley

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect accused of attacking a woman and sexually assaulting her near an east Austin alley early Monday morning.

APD said it happened between 5 and 5:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of East 7th Street. Police said the victim was walking in the street near the south alley in the area when a man came up to her on foot and attacked her.

The man then sexually assaulted her before running away, police said. Right now, the suspect’s identity is unknown, but he is described as:

possibly Hispanic/medium skin tone

25-35 years of age

5’6 to 5’10

short black hair

possibly with a beard or black surgical mask

160-180 pounds (thin build with “pudgy” stomach)

last seen wearing jeans with visible gray boxer shorts, a black t-shirt, dark colored belt and dark colored shoes

Man accused in Nov. 9 aggravated sexual assault on East 7th Street (APD Photo)

Man accused in Nov. 9 aggravated sexual assault on East 7th Street (APD Photo)

Austin police have provided a video of him walking on YouTube.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, investigators said the victim is in the hospital being treated for the injuries she got during the attack.

Anyone with information can call the APD Sex Crimes Unit at (512) 974-5095. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.